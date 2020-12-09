Nitin Kumar & Ankush Bhardwaj grace Indian Idol 2020, claim to be fans of contestant Sawai Bhatt

Indian Idol season 10 favorites, Nitin Kumar and runner-up Ankush Bhardwaj, graced the sets of Indian Idol 2020, season 12 claiming to be fans of contestant Sawai Bhatt who, with his magical voice, cast a spell on them ever since they heard him sing on Sony Entertainment Television.

Both Nitin and Ankush wanted to witness Sawai’s singing live on stage at Indian Idol 2020 and when they did, nobody could stop their praises and admirations for Sawai’s performance. Nitin Kumar, seconding Ankush Bhardwaj, said, “Your voice has so much purity in it and it can literally make anyone emotional. We had only seen you perform via our TV screens, and today, your live performance has only increased our fandom for you. All the best!” Sawai, with utmost humility, said, “Indian Idol has been a life-changing moment for me, and today, I consider it to be one of the best days in my life, thank you so much!”

The set was filled with laughter, joy, and a spirit of enthusiasm as Nitin, Ankush, Judges – Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Sawai, were seen having a gala time as Nitin performed his iconic cartwheel and they changed the Mausam with their arrival.

