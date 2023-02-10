Nostalgia! Rajiv Adatia and Karan Kundrra reminisce the Bigg Boss 15 days, 'will do Bigg Boss all over again'

Rajiv Adatia was seen inside the house on Bigg Boss 15 with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The social media sensation became good friends with the latter while inside the house and continued their friendship outside.
Rajiv

MUMBAI: Rajiv Adatia was seen inside the house on Bigg Boss 15 with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The social media sensation became good friends with the latter while inside the house and continued their friendship outside. 

They often share glimpses of their meet-ups and times spent together. Recently, the two again caught the attention of their fans as Rajiv congratulated Karan on his recently bought lavish residence at Bandra. Check out their interaction here.

Yesterday, Rajiv Adatia took to his Twitter to congratulate Karan and penned a sweet note for his friend. The tweet reflects the bond the former Bigg Boss 15 contestants share. Rajiv wrote about how fabulous Karan’s new place is and self-invited him. He also expressed his desire to revisit Bigg Boss 15 days. 

His tweet reads, “I’m so proud of you Karan!! @kkundrra for buying your new place!! Looks fab! You work so hard and so happy for you! Now when I come I will be staying at your house make sure my room is ready!! Will do big boss all over again! you can make the chai in the morning!”

Reacting to Rajiv’s post, Karan Kundrra wrote, “Hahaha and you make me theplas;)” Rajiv also gave a playful reply and wrote, “Yes!!! listen my eyes are on the pool bro!! I will sleep there bro don’t worry! Woop woop!! Theplas and thikki puris!!!”

I’m so proud of you Karan!! @kkundrra for buying your new place!! Looks fab! You work so hard and so happy for you! Now when I come I will be staying at your house make sure my room is ready!! Will do big boss all over again! you can make the chai in the morning!

— Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) September 27, 2023

For the unversed, recently, Karan Kundrra performed Grih Pravesh at his new residence. He followed all the rituals of pooja and shared glimpses of the ceremony on social media. Reportedly, he bought the plush house last year in Bandra, Mumbai.

Karan's girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash was the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up. The top 5 finalists of the season were Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. Rajiv Adatia was one of the first wild card entrants of the season who got eliminated on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Bigg Boss loyalists are now eagerly awaiting for Bigg Boss 17 to air from next month.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

