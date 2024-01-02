OH NO! Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu of Anupamaa shares an update on Nidhi Shah’s aka Kinjal’s health; reveals she is down with stomach infection and weak

MUMBAI:Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real.

One of the biggest USP of the show is the supporting cast who are extremely talented and are the audience’s favorite.

One of the characters that are loved by the fans are Toshu and Kinjal and the roles are essayed by Aashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Shah.

The two characters have become a household name and the people love the acting chops of the actors.

Aashish Mehrotra who essays the role of Toshu is a little grey character but in spite of that the fans slight hate his character as Aashish’s portrays it so well that it looks real and touches the audience’s heart.

On the other hand Nidhi's character Kinjal is the favorite of the audience as she is very similar to Anupama and in the show she respects and loves her.

Lesser known fact is that Aashish and Nidhi are really good friends off sets and they get along with each other really well and hence the chemistry is reflected on screen.

Aashish took to social media and revealed that Nidhi is not well and in spite of that she has been shooting for the show.

He said that she has stomach upset, body pain, throat pain and weakness and this happened because she took a wrong medicine but she is taking rest and is on medication and requested the fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

The actor also mentioned that Nidhi needs a servant for all time and if they know anyone to inform them.

In another video, Nidhi is seen explaining to the crew members that the doctor said that she should eat light and take care of herself and should be eating rice, dal and some vegetables and she is on medication and it will take one – two months to recover.

Well, there is no doubt that the entire cast and crew of Anupamaa get along with each other and the friendship is definitely seen between Aashish and Nidhi.

