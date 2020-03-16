OH NO! Aryan's this gesture for Dhara leaves Imlie angry in Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters.

We got our hands on Govinda's reaction to Imlie and Anuj's Jabra fan battle for him and you wouldn't want to miss out on his hilarious response to them. The Chavans bring Bappa to the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and Virat dedicates a special performance that is surely unmissable.

As we all know, Virat has been an amazing dancer and in his journey with Dance, he turns choreographer for Shiva and Virat mandali on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

As we know, Kanwar was planning a surprise, when he meets Govinda, he is left in tears and he reveals that his whole childhood has been dedicated to Govinda, he has grown up watching him and idolises him. This moment will surely leave you in tears too.

Now, in the upcoming Teachers' day special, we will see that Fahmaan's parents will be called to know what they think about Sumbul, while her father says she is really sweet, his mother bursts a bomb saying they look like Brother Sister, you wouldn't want to miss out on Fahmaan's reaction to this.

Well, we will see that Kanwar will come as Aamir Khan while Shiny will come as Sushmita Sen, looking at her performance, Aryan aka Fahmaan will give her a love letter that angers Imlie, what will happen now? Will Imlie and Aryan fight or the matter will get resolved?

