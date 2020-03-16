OH NO! Aryan's this gesture for Dhara leaves Imlie angry in Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

Fahmaan's parents will be called to know what they think about Sumbul, while her father says she is really sweet, his mother bursts into a bomb saying they look like Brother Sister, you wouldn't want to miss out on Fahmaan's reaction to this.

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 20:18
imile

MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters. 

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

We got our hands on Govinda's reaction to Imlie and Anuj's Jabra fan battle for him and you wouldn't want to miss out on his hilarious response to them. The Chavans bring Bappa to the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and Virat dedicates a special performance that is surely unmissable.

As we all know, Virat has been an amazing dancer and in his journey with Dance, he turns choreographer for Shiva and Virat mandali on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. 

As we know, Kanwar was planning a surprise, when he meets Govinda, he is left in tears and he reveals that his whole childhood has been dedicated to Govinda, he has grown up watching him and idolises him. This moment will surely leave you in tears too. 

Now, in the upcoming Teachers' day special, we will see that Fahmaan's parents will be called to know what they think about Sumbul, while her father says she is really sweet, his mother bursts a bomb saying they look like Brother Sister, you wouldn't want to miss out on Fahmaan's reaction to this.

Well, we will see that Kanwar will come as Aamir Khan while Shiny will come as Sushmita Sen, looking at her performance, Aryan aka Fahmaan will give her a love letter that angers Imlie, what will happen now? Will Imlie and Aryan fight or the matter will get resolved? 

Don't miss out on the upcoming episode for the same...

Also read:Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Star Plus Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Sumbul Touqeer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Imlie Fahman Khan Aryan raviwaar with star pariwaar TellyChakkar Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Pandya Store Shamshera Shiny Doshi
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 20:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Interesting! On Jannat Zubair’s birthday, Rubina Dilaik reveals what the actress does off-sets
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in the telly...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: High Drama! Yuvan hugs Banni in front of everyone, Manini irked
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ offering Banni Chow Home Delivery has grabbed the audiences’ attention ever since the show started....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhimanyu and Akshara miss each other dearly
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Anupamaa: High Drama! Barkha worried about Shah’s involvement with the Kapadia’s, Anupama helps Anuj in making Ganeshji
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupamaa: Interesting! Baa not happy with the invitation, Vanraj convinces her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXPLOSIVE! Netizens reveal that Mahi has been missing from Udaariyaan post the leap
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Recent Stories
Unbelievable! Shah Rukh Khan refused to do Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, and here is the reason
Unbelievable! Shah Rukh Khan refused to do Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, and here is the reason
Latest Video