Oh No! Asim Riaz’s cryptic post on being lonely amid breakup with Himanshi Khurana leaves fans worried

For the unversed, Himanshi was engaged when she entered BIgg Boss 13 and after getting close to Asim she broke off her 9 year relationship and began dating Asim in 2020.
Himanshi

MUMBAI: Asim and Himanshi met on Bigg Boss 13 and fell in love. The couple recently announced their break up due to religious differences. The actress had revealed that they both made the decision in order to respect each other’s religious beliefs. She also requested for fans to respect their privacy. Many were blaming Asim for the breakup as he wanted Himanshi to convert to Islam.

For the unversed, Himanshi was engaged when she entered BIgg Boss 13 and after getting close to Asim she broke off her 9 year relationship and began dating Asim in 2020. Himanshi received a lot of backlash recently after announcing her breakup with Asim but clarified her stance by sharing their whatsapp messages on social media.

Meanwhile Asim has now shared a cryptic post that have left his fans worried. Asim shared a random video that showed how a man lost people in his life as he grew older. So at the age of 10 he had four friends but when he turned 30 he was left all alone. Does this seem like a coincidence? 

Previously, Asim broke hsi silence on his breakup with Himanshi and said, “Yes Indeed, we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions, and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed, I told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you all to respect our privacy.”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/16/2023 - 13:53

