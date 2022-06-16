Oh No! BALH2's boys goes with a trend but Here's a twist

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story. The viewers are left at the edge of the seat with the intriguing track that has been currently seen in the show. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the leads.

In this video we see that Nakuul Mehta aka Ram, Ajay Nagrath aka Aditya Shekhawat, Abhinav Kapoor aka Vikrant Arora, Utkarsh Gupta aka Kunal Jeet Baweja are trying to do the latest trends in their own unique style. However, Nakuul's Witty reply has left the audiences in splits. Take a look at this video to see their funny banter.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Ram calls Ishaan and manipulates him against Sara so as to keep the Soods away from his life and even though he feels guilty over this, he does it anyway. Ishaan tells him that he trusts him and comes back in the flight Ram sends for him.

However, as he comes back and blames Sara, Priya stands in her support and convinces him for the wedding, failing Ram’s plan.

What will happen next?

What will Ram do now?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.