Oh No! Bhagya Lakshmi's Aishwarya aka Lakshmi is caught gossiping with This co-star, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

In this video, we see that Aayush aka Aman and Aishwarya aka Lakshmi are gossiping together about something. Take a look at their amazing off-screen bond and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Lakshmi scolds Ahana but the latter cries and refuses to separate her from Rishi just to hide the truth about her pregnancy.

While Ahana and Lakshmi share an emotional hug, Rishi stands shocked realizing how badly he misunderstood Lakshmi all this while.

Rishi and Lakshmi are going to reunite in love with Ahana confessing her pregnancy.

Will Lakshmi forgive Rishi for doubting her?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.