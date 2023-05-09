Oh No! Bharti Singh informs that hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa and son Gola are down with the contagious eye flu

MUMBAI : Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. With her work, she has carved a niche for herself in showbiz and now enjoys a huge fan following. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy a year back. The couple who hosted the reality TV show Khatra Khatra Khatra together, have a huge fan following and people love to watch their banter and comedy.

Comedian Bharti Singh has now given a health update of her hubby Haarsh and son Gola. In her latest vlog, Bharti said that her son Gola got the eye flu, which is in the air. She said that Gola hasn’t been sleeping well due to his illness and yet she showed him playing and being in a good mood.

Bharti further said that Haarsh, his mother and driver have all caught the eye flu. Bharti then jokes, “Haarsh has the eye flu, but I haven't caught it yet. Although I know there's a chance I might get it because both Haarsh and Gola sleep on the same bed with me.”

On the work front, Bharti and Haarsh were recently seen in the show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

