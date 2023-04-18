Woah! 'I won't forgive them', says Bharti Singh as she watched her son in pain

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. With her work, she has carved a niche for herself in showbiz and now enjoys a huge fan following. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy a year back.

Bharti Singh's vlogs are quite entertaining and her fans love watching them. But in her recent vlog, the comedian was seen getting emotional and that left fans teary eyed.

A mother always sheds tears when her child is in trouble or pain. The same took place here as well. Her son had to get injections, which proved to be unbearable for mama bear Bharti Singh.

She took her son Gola to the doctors, where both of his legs were injected. Her son was quite in pain. Along with him, Bharti cried a lot as well.

Bharti Singh's husband, Haarsh Lambachiyaa wasn't present as he was busy with a shoot. The comedian stopped shooting the video while her son was getting injected. She further says that she wouldn't forgive them.

She further says that a mother's love is the ultimate love that you can find in this world. When her son cried, she couldn't control her emotions as well.

After the painful injections, Gola was perfectly normal. Bharti also shared some cute clips of her son.

