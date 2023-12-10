Oh No! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's London hotel address leaked, Security concerns arise as fans showing up unannounced; Says ‘I don't understand one thing…’

MUMBAI: The second season of Bigg Boss OTT ended in August, but it's still a popular topic thanks to the post-show success of the competitors. Elvish Yadav's victory created reality television history because it was the first time a wild card contestant had won the competition.

Yadav's popularity increased during his occupancy on the program as a result of his quick wittiness, smart one-liners, and quick comebacks. Yadav is currently taking in London's lovely streets. But because fans are unexpectedly dropping by his home, his trip has taken an unexpected turn. This unexpected invasion of his privacy has surprised him.

Elvish Yadav is constantly active on social media, where he frequently updates his followers on his daily activities. His most recent visit to London is no exception, as he keeps sharing snippets of his adventures there. However, a regrettable occurrence just happened. Elvish recently expressed his displeasure and worry over someone leaking the details of his hotel in a vlog. Due to this invasion of privacy, fans have unannouncedly visited the hotel where he is staying.

Yadav expressed his worries over the situation, saying, “I don't understand one thing. My location has been leaked here. I mean, it's okay that I'm in central London, a pretty big central London area. But the thing is, no one knows which hotel I'm staying at, and people are even trying to get into the hotel. Not good, man. They know the room number as well and are knocking on the door, which doesn't feel right to me. It used to happen in India, but it doesn't feel right here. So, I don't know who's leaking my information.”

A well-known YouTuber and content producer is Elvish Yadav. His victory on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was a major coup for him professionally. The skilled and endearing actress Urvashi Rautela appeared on his debut song album, Hum Toh Deewane, which he released after finding fame on the show.

