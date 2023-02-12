Oh no! CID fame Dinesh Phadnis aka Freddy suffers heart attack, health is critical

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 21:00
MUMBAI: Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who rose to fame after playing the role of Fredericks in the hit show CID, has been hospitalized as per recent reports. The actor became a household name for portraying the character Fredericks and was a part of the show for almost 20 years. Despite being away from the screens, the 57-year-old actor maintained an active presence on social media and the news about him being hospitalized has shocked his fans.

According to IWM Buzz, Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks suffered a heart attack due to which he was immediately rushed to the hospital. The actor was admitted to Tunga Hospital in Mumbai and is currently seeking treatment there. As per the portal's sources, Dinesh was in a critical state as he was on ventilator support and was battling for his life. 

It is also said that the entire CID team was informed about Dinesh's condition last night after which many paid a visit to the hospital to know about his well-being. Reportedly, this morning Dinesh's health slightly improved compared to the last night.

Speaking about his work life, Dinesh Phadnis was a part of the most popular detective shows of all time on Indian television CID. He essayed the role of Fredericks from 1998 to 2018 and received immense name and fame from the audience. His role as being a not-so-serious detective was loved by the viewers. Apart from this, Dinesh was also seen in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in a cameo role. He has also done cameo roles in a few films. 

CID holds a special place in the hearts of the viewers of 90s kid. It was one of the most popular television shows of the 90s and early 2000s and was binge-worthy too. It aired on Sony TV and entertained viewers with its strong cast and gripping storylines. The show's star cast consisted of some talented actors like Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Janvi Chheda Gopalia, Hrishikesh Pandey, Shraddha Musale and many others in pivotal roles.

