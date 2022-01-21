Oh No: Despite multiple requests, Nishant Bhat REFUSES to ‘CHILL’ with his Bigg Boss OTT friends Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty!

MUMBAI: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty was disappointed to see Nishant joining hands with Rakhi Sawant, Abhijit Bichukale and talking to them.

Shamita was seen talking to Pratik about Nishant. She says, “I don’t like losing friends. Pratik do you really think, Nishant is not self-obsessed? He has strong opinions. We all have strong opinions but that doesn't make us self-obsessed. When he says such things it means he has played for us. I am sorry but that’s not the way it is. We have played for each other since the Bigg Boss OTT days. I get very emotional when it comes to my friends. He is getting normal with people who have genuinely backstabbed him. I don’t like the words he is using for us. ‘Fake’, ‘self obsessed’ and all that sh*t. Don’t use those words for me. You call yourself ‘naag’. Had he told me that he is going through something and needs time, I would have allowed it. This is weird.”

Pratik comes to call Nishant to come and chill with them but the latter says, “I just came from there. After a point all conversations seem very monotonous, repetitive and self-obsessed. I don’t want to hear. I don’t want to sit. Wherever I sit, everyone keeps talking about themselves. I choose myself and I don’t want to sit.”

Pratik tries to convince but Nishant refuses saying he is just bored and doesn’t connect anymore.

CREDIT: TOI