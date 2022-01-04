Oh No: Devoleena Bhattacharjee LOCKS herself in the WASHROOM after fight with Abhijit Bichukale; housemates run to stop her on Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale are two of the most talked contestants on Bigg Boss 15.

There have been many fights between the two where Devoleena has constantly warned Abhijit to not cross his limits.

Now, it started from a task in which Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty had to sit still without giving any expression. The housemates had to get reactions from these two contestants.

Initially, Abhijeet was also part of the task but he lost it as soon as the task began and gave multiple reactions. After getting evicted from the task, Abhijeet started torturing Pratik Sehajpal and said many mean things to him. He even dragged his family and the female housemates of the show.

He also made several vulgar and gross comments on Pratik. However, Pratik did not give any reaction. However, during the break Pratik complained to Nishant, Devoleena and Tejasswi that Abhijeet is making remarks like he tastes Shamita's Sh** whenever her stomach is upset. Pratik gets furious and states that he will punch Abhijeet's face for making such statements. Abhijeet gets angry hearing this and starts yelling at the top of his voice and throws his mic in the air. He also tries to damage the house property and tells Pratik 'Agar tu ek baap ki aulad hai na mujhe haanth lagake dikha'. Pratik doesn't give any reaction and sits still. While, Abhijeet is doing all this Devoleena warns him that he should remember whatever he is doing because is the only one who genuinely takes care of him and he is abusing him. She warns him of grave consequences.

As soon as the task gets over, Devoleena walks up to him and asks why did he drag Pratik's parents in the task. She also questions him that did he even abuse her parents during the task. Abhijeet responds in an angry tone and asks her to go away as he doesn't want to talk to her. Soon, the matter escalates as Abhijeet tells her not to spit on him while talking and she retaliates that he is worth spitting at. They both abuse each other during the fight and if that is not even they pick metal water bottles to hit each other. They are stopped by Umar, Nishant and Pratik. They even get warned by Bigg Boss to stay in different rooms. While Bigg Boss asks Abhijeet to stay in the bedroom area, he instructs Devoleena to go outside. Devoleena goes out of control and Pratik takes her near the garden area. He control her but she has an emotional breakdown and cries her heart out.

Later, Devoleena goes and locks herself in the washroom and breaks things. Bigg Boss asks Pratik to stop her and the latter tells everyone. All the housemates rush towards the washroom area to stop Devoleena.



