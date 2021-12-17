Oh No: Devoleena Bhattacharjee WARNS Rashami Desai; tells her she will SLAP her in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee became friends in the Bigg Boss house in season 13 and the two had each others backs. Their entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house touted that the two may have a strong game given their friendship but looks like their friendship is falling apart.

(Also Read: SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 15: Tejaswi Prakash’s Brother unfollows Karan’s Sister! Trouble in family Paradise?)

The two will be seen crossing their limits as they climb on the table and challenge each other.

As per the promo of the next episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will call Rashami Desai "selfish" and will be seen telling her that last season because of fear, she wouldn't speak up. She will further be seen telling Rashami, 'Tujhe har sesaon mein koi na koi tattu chahiye' (You need someone or the other to dance as per your tunes in every season) and also warns of slapping her. Rashami will be seen angrily snapping back at her by saying, 'She may be needing people, Rashami Desai doesn't need anyone.' Umar Riaz, who is seated next to her, seems in a tense mode.

Rashami Desai will also be seen calling her an 'insecure' woman, who is 'jealous' of her. Later, Devoleena and Rashami climb the table to continue their fight whereas Umar stops Rashami and Pratik Sehajpal tries to calm Devoleena.

CREDIT: TOI