Oh No! Dhruv Tara’s Riya Sharma and Krishna Bharadwaj diagnosed with Dengue, actors advised bed rest

MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara. The show has been winning the hearts of fans over time. Actors Riya Sharma and Krishna Bharadwaj who essay the role of Rajkumari Tarapriya Singh and Yuvraj Mahaveer Singh in the show have sadly been diagnosed with Dengue.

The news of Riya and Krishna being unwell has been doing the rounds for a long time. As per reports, Riya did some tests after falling ill and was told that she had Dengue. Soon Krishna too fell ill and the same was told to him. The actors have been advised complete bed rest. Krishna told a news portal, “I will rest for a few more days after the advice of the doctors and then go back to work. I am taking medicines on time and taking rest at home.”

Speaking of the popular show Dhruv Tara, the show unveils 17th century Princess Tarapriya (played by Riya Sharma) who is a secret Vaidya, her brother Prince Mahaveer (Krishna Bharadwaj), and their father, King Udaybhaan (Yash Tonk). Meanwhile, in the present day, Dhruv (played by Ishaan Dhawan) is seen in Agra near the Taj Mahal when an unidentified dupatta from the 17th century lands on him. The week also showcases how Tara’s mother Rani Kanupriya (played by Narayani Shashtri) advises Tara to travel into the 21st century to find a cure for her brother’s illness.

We wish Riya and Krishna a speedy recovery.

Credit-Spotboye