Oh no! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan tortures Sumbul aka Imlie's special person

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan play the lead roles of Imlie and Aryan in the show. Sumbul has shared a behind the scene video wherein Fahmaan is lying on Sumbul's teddy. To which she is very furious and has shared what the teddy must be singing. Moreover, she has also given him a warning that is cute yet dangerous. Take a look at this funny video.

Check out the video:

Though there might be high voltage drama on screen, the whole cast shares a great rapport with each other off-screen. Fans are loving their fun filled moments and are demanding more exciting behind the scenes from the cast. The whole team is now gearing up for the new twist in the upcoming track. Audiences are just hoping that Aaryan and Sumbul come closer to each other.

