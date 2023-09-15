OH NO! Fahmaan Khan finally bids adieu to his character Ravi Randhawa as he shoots for the finale episode of Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii

Fahmaan Khan is a known actor on television and he has a massive fan following. The actor shared a post where he said a goodbye to his character Ravi Randhawa.
Fahmaan

MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience's attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work, made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not garner the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans love him as Ravi and give him a thumbs up.

The show will be going off-air anytime soon and the actor has been offered many shows post the news.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on his relationship status; also reveals “ I told my mother that she should witness my reel weddings because I don’t know if I can get married…” Read for More!

Now, finally Fahmaan has said a goodbye to his character Ravi Randhawa as he shoots for the finale episode.

The actor took on to social media and shared a video where he showed the make up room from where he used to get ready into Ravi Randhawa and said "Goodbye, friends this is the end of the show"

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are going to miss watching him on screen and they would hope that he returns back soon.

There have been reports that he has been offered Bigg Boss but the actor has refused the offer as of now. Fans are wanting him to do the show, nevertheless. 

Would you miss Fahmaan as Ravi Randhawa?

Do let us know in the comments below .

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that she and Fahmaan Khan are in love; read to know more

 

