Oh No: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Paras Madan miffed as he finds a SCREW in his food at a renowned theater chain!

There many people who take to their social media handles to create awareness about things particularly when it is about edible items or flight delays and this time Paras shared how he found a screw in his food.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 18:09
Paras Madan

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a well renowned show and presents a high voltage drama. The show has been immensely loved by the audience and the chemistry between Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora is adored.

The duo plays the roles of Savi and Ishaan. Sumit Singh plays the role of Reeva who is the third wheel in the storyline.

(Also Read: Must Read: Netizens call Paras Madan aka Sam the BEST VILLAIN of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

The episodes are high on drama and it currently revolves around how Savi and Ishaan get married because of unfortunate circumstances which arise while trying to save Savi's family from Sam. This part of the antagonist is enacted by Paras Madan.

Well Paras is a talented actor and seems like he faced utter disappointment when he visited a well known theatre chain in suburban Mumbai for a movie.

There many people who take to their social media handles to create awareness about things particularly when it is about edible items or flight delays and this time Paras shared how he found a screw in his food.

Paras mentioned that he went for a movie and just like other customers; he purchased some food in the interval which had screw. If that was not enough, when he complained the attendant apologized for it and we assume Paras was expecting something more than just an apology.

He took to his social media handle to share a picture of the screw he found in his food and also wrote how it is shameful of the theatre chain.

Take a look:

Have you too had a similar experience? Let us know in the comments below! 

(Also Read: High Voltage Drama! Savi holds Sam at GUN POINT in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for the latest updates, exclusive news and scoops from your favourite celebrities!
 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TV news Shakti Arora Bhavika Sharma Sumit Singh Paras Madan TellyChakkar Paras Madan disappointed GHKKPM
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 18:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Astounding! MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni's daughter, Ziva's ASTONISHING school fees at Taurian World School in Ranchi, Guaranteed to amaze you
MUMBAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is widely seen as the Indian cricket team's finest captain, serves as an inspiration...
Dance Plus Pro: Exclusive! Huma Qureshi to grace the upcoming episode
MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of...
OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 winner Munawar Faruqui takes a stand for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav as his fans targeted the latter’s mother
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.He...
Exclusive! Khakee actor Aamir Salim Khan has been roped in for Sony Tv’s Kavya
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Kavya: Wow! Aamir Salim Khan to enter the show as Adhiraj’s cousin Anurag
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 17 first runner up Abhihsek Kumar to throw a party today; KhanZaadi and Munawar Faruqi are on the guest list
MUMBAI : Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the first runner up of the show defeating eighteen contestants of the show. ...
Recent Stories
esha deol
Sad! Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani mutually decide to part ways, deets inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Dhoni
Astounding! MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni's daughter, Ziva's ASTONISHING school fees at Taurian World School in Ranchi, Guaranteed to amaze you
Huma
Dance Plus Pro: Exclusive! Huma Qureshi to grace the upcoming episode
Munawar
OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 winner Munawar Faruqui takes a stand for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav as his fans targeted the latter’s mother
AAMIR SALIM KHAN
Exclusive! Khakee actor Aamir Salim Khan has been roped in for Sony Tv’s Kavya
ABHISHEK KUMAR
Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 17 first runner up Abhihsek Kumar to throw a party today; KhanZaadi and Munawar Faruqi are on the guest list
DANCE PLUS PRO
Dance Plus Pro: What! Is Raghav Juyal back on the show? Read to know more