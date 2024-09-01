Must Read: Netizens call Paras Madan aka Sam the BEST VILLAIN of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

The audience is appreciating Paras' contribution to the story line and the way he is making entire narrative extremely engaging and interesting. His acting skills are top notch and fans are terming him as the best villain of the show.
Paras Madan

MUMBAI : Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to grab the attention of the audience with its drama and chemistry between the lead characters of Ishaan and Savi which is played by Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma respectively.

By the show keeps introducing negative characters which make the lives of other characters a living hell and introduce new plot twists. The makers introduced Paras Madan in the role of Sam. Sam was a conman who wanted to get married to Savi and she ran away from the wedding after knowing that he is not a good person. Later Savi saw Sam on the verge of getting engaged to Ishaan’s sister Durva and she protected her from him again.

After being jailed, he is now back to seek revenge from Savi and has kidnapped all of Savi’s family members. The audience is appreciating Paras' contribution to the story line and the way he is making entire narrative extremely engaging and interesting. His acting skills are top notch and fans are terming him as the best villain of the show.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you to feel that Sam is the best villain of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Let us know in the comment section below!

