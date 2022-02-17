Oh No! I guess they couldn’t manage with me being away for over a week and hence took a call to QUIT: Jigyasa Singh on EXITING Thapki Pyaar Ki 2

MUMBAI: Jigyasa Singh has been a part of Thapki Pyaar Ki on Colors and as the show returned with a second season, so did the actress.

(Also Read: WOW: Kamya Panjabi’s LATEST POST hints at Shakti actors Jigyasa Singh and Meherzan Mazda being a ‘COUPLE’)

However, her exit from Thapki Pyar Ki 2 has been nothing short of a shocker to the audience of the show. Incidentally, Jigyasa had to exit the previous season, too, albeit for a brief period, after she was diagnosed with swine flu.

The latter shot her last episode on Sunday.

She shares, “Honestly, I wasn’t prepared for it. I was told on the set that it was my last day on Thapki Pyar Ki 2. It was an emotional day for me, as the show is my baby and the unit is a dream team. The makers have been cooperative and equally concerned about my health and want me to recover soon. I wish the new Thapki (to be played by Prachi Bansal) all the best for the character and hope that the show does even better.”

She says that she tried her best to remain a part of the family drama. She adds, “I informed the makers about my decision earlier this month. In fact, I tried my best to continue and discussed with the producers if they could reduce my working hours. Also, my brother is getting married in Jaipur in eight days and I need to be present there. I guess they couldn’t manage with me being away for over a week, as we don’t have a healthy bank of episodes. So, unfortunately, we had to take this call. Otherwise, kuchh manage ho paata.”

The decision to quit a project close to her heart was certainly not an easy one. She says, “It was extremely difficult. I was quite disturbed on the last day of the shoot. But I have accepted the fact that I have to move on. Everything happens for a reason. For now, I just want to take some rest and focus on my health. I want to be absolutely fine so that I can work for a long time without any break. It was a very tough call for me, but I feel that everyone should put their health on priority.”

(Also Read: New entry! Prachi Bansal steps into Jigyasa Singh's shoes in Thapki Pyar Ki 2)

CREDIT: TOI