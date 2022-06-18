Oh no! Imlie fame Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan is not well, requests fans not to worry about him, Deets inside

Everyone is happy with this news but Jyoti and Harry are tense, they go back to the room and Harry starts laughing so loudly, 

 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 19:47
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.          

In this video we see that Fahmaan Khan, who is playing the lead role of Aryan in the show Imlie, is not feeling well and has taken to Instagram to inform his fans about the same. Meanwhile, he also requests fans not to worry about him as he will be back soon and be ready to rock the TV screen. Take a look at this video.  

Meanwhile in the show, everyone is happy with this news but Jyoti and Harry are tense, they go back to the room and Harry starts laughing so loudly, that he reveals that he isn't afraid anymore. Jyoti makes him eat the poisoned sweet and leaves him to suffer. At the right time, she gives him the antidote and reveals that she was just testing him before killing Madhav. On the other hand, Aryan is now planning to kill Madhav. He decides to put up a fake case against Madhav but will he succeed?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

