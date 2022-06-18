Amazing! Pandya Store Vs Imlie ? Check out who will win the competition

MUMBAI: Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with their shows, is coming up with a new reality show. After Smart Jodi, a new show is all set to begin every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show will have fun games, revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between on-screen saas-bahu pairs.

Fans are going to witness some major tussle between the entire cast of Pandya Store and Imlie as they both are going to compete in the upcoming episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

However, Akshay Kharodia who plays the character of Dev shared an amazing video with his on screen brother Kanwar aka Shiva. Take a look at this video and let us know in the comments below which family you are supporting.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the Pandya store we see Raavi loves her Shiva a lot and knows that he is still alive and keeps faith on his return while Dhara cries for the last rites of Shiva and the pot if kept with Shiva's ashes. She says to throw away the pot as Shiva is alive; she knows it well when on the other side of the lake Shiva is seen fallen lifeless.

Will Shiva get quick treatment and recover to return back to his Raavi?

