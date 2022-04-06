Oh No! Imlie Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets intervene by these costars, Here's why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.

In this video we see Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie and other co stars are dancing and interrupting their video shooting. Take a look at their hilarious video that will definetly crack you up.

Meanwhile in the show, Neela's useless drama, Imlie confronts Jyoti and warns her that she would do anything to keep her career and family flourishing. Jyoti feels threatened and reacts frightened. Imlie laughs it off by saying that she was joking. But was she really joking?

