OH NO! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 ex- contestant Urvashi Dholakia hospitalized undergoes surgery for a tumour (cyst) in the neck

Urvashi Dholakia is no less than a superstar on television. She has been in the industry for more than two decades.

She rose to fame with her character Komolika in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay and became a household name.

Today, she is considered as one of the best vamps on television and her character is referred to as an example when actresses play a negative role.

She was last seen in the television show Pushpa Impossible where she essayed the character of Devi Singh Shekhawat and the audience loved her performance.

Today, she has a massive fan following and they still refer to her as the “ Komolika” of television.

Her last stint on television was when she participated in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she showcased her dancing skills and impressed the audience and the judges.

Today, her son had posted on his social media account that she had been admitted in the hospital and she is recovering.

Uravashi’s team has informed TellyChakkar that the actress underwent a surgery as a tumour (cyst) and was diagnosed in the neck in early December 2023 and thankfully her surgery is successful and I have been advised rest for the next fifteen – twenty days.

Well, the fans of the actress are pouring in a lot of love and support and are showering her well soon wishes.

We wish Urvashi Dholakia speedy recovery.

