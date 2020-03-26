OH NO! Karan Patel to ABORT a task in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is riding high on success. The show is in the news as Rohit Shetty lost his cool over contestant Tejasswi Prakash last week. Also, the show has secured second position on the

BARC charts making it the talk of the town.

The show witnesses the who’s who of the entertainment industry namely Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Amruta Khanvlkar, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka and Balraj Syal. The show is a complete dose of entertainment. Small gigs by contestants apart from the stunts are always very well received by the audience.

Karan Patel has been one of the most consistent performers in the show. Right from animal tasks to the ones related to heights and water, Karan has aced it all. But looks like difficult times lie ahead

for him in the upcoming episodes.

In a promo, Karan is seen aborting a task. But will he really abort? Or will Rohit Shetty motivate him to try and do the task? What do you think will happen in the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section

below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.