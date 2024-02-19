OH NO! Mannara Chopra reveals her bad experience with a airline company says “ I wasn’t well and there were rude to me”

MUMBAI : Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans.

Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts.

Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

The one person she didn’t get along with in the show was Ankita Lokhande as the two kept having fights and there were really bad talks inside and outside of the show.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan did praise her most of the time but then when she went wrong he also took her case and guided her on the right path.

She has won the hearts of the audience and has become a household name and has built a strong fan base for her.

The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans and well – wishers about it.

Recently she didn’t have a good experience with an airline and she shared details of it.

The actress said “The worst airlines to is #AkasaAir, this is my second experience with them, first time I travelled with them they damaged my bag and this time I am not feeling well and they ended up being rude again”

Well, these days many celebrities are complaining about their ban experiences with many airlines and they keep sharing it on social media.

