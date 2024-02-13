Oh No: Munmun Dutta gets lost in the jungles of Cocora valley in Colombia; here’s what she did next!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on SonySAB is one of the most loved shows on television today.

It is one of the longest and most popular shows in the history of Indian television. From Jethalal to Dayaben to Tapu Sena, each and every character has reached heights of popularity as they have their own unique traits. We all know that the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is extremely hardworking and everyone on the sets are dedicated professionals.

Actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Iyer in the show is a travel enthusiast and likes to keep her fans updated with the ongoings in her life and on the sets. The actress plays one of the favorite characters from the Sab TV show and fans love to follow her social media profiles as they get to know more about the actress.

Well, she is currently exploring Colombia and Munmun is making most of her time there. However, she recently took to her social media handle to share a video and some pictures of how she lost her way in the jungles of Cocora valley and later found solace by the waterfall and found her way back when she encountered a couple who were exploring over there too.

Well, we are happy to know that Munmun found her way back and is enjoying herself on her vacay!

