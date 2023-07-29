Wow! Munmun Dutta expresses gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah competes 15 years

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was first aired on July 28, 2008, is the longest-running daily sitcom and its huge popularity continues to rise with each episode.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI :The famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed its 15th anniversary on Friday, July 28. Munmun Dutta, who plays  Babita Krishnan Iyer in the Sony SAB show, took to her Instagram, shared a bunch of photos with the cast and crew, and penned a heartfelt note of gratitude on how TMKOC has changed her life.

"Gratitude! Gratitude and only gratitude is what I can express today! I am so grateful and thankful for the way my life has taken a turn for the better in the past 15 years, grateful for the love that’s showered on me/us by everyone that has seen the show and has made us a part of their lives", she wrote.

Dutta further added, "Grateful for a wonderful team of colleagues...actors/ directors/ writers and each and everyone in the entire unit. Asit Ji’s relentless pursuit and dedication for achieving one goal after another. This is a result of everyone’s hardwork, time, passion, patience, dedication, determination, and everything that can be given in this project. Happiest 15th Birthday Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" with a string of red heart emoji.

 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was first aired on July 28, 2008, is the longest-running daily sitcom and its huge popularity continues to rise with each episode. The show is created by Asit Kumarr Modi and produced by him under the banner of Neela Film Productions Private Limited and has telecast over 3,800 episodes.

Set in Mumbai's Gokuldham Society, it is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, written by the late Indian columnist, humourist, and playwright Taarak Mehta. The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters.

