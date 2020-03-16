Oh No! Paras Kanlawat and Ashnoor Kaur are isolated due to this reason!

Paras Kanlawat and Ashnoor Kaur were last seen together in the music video Yaar Ki Mehfil.
TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. 

In this video, we see that Paras Kanlawat and Ashnoor Kaur are left out as they are not taking part in the selfie taken by Siddharth Nigam. Furthermore, they feel isolated because they are on a diet and cannot eat what the others are eating. Take a look at the video to see who is sharing what they are sharing the table with. 

Paras Kanlawat and Ashnoor Kaur were last seen together in the music video Yaar Ki  Mehfil. 

Paras is currently playing the role of Samar in the popular show Anupamaa. He is best known for being part of shows like Meri Durga and Mariam Khan: Reporting Live and web-series namely Dil Hi Toh Hai and Ishq Aaj Kal.

On the other hand Ashnoor has played a wide range of characters over the years in many shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, CID, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, among others.

Latest Video