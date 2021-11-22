Must read: Paras Kalnawat says ‘NEVER’ to Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Actor Paras Kalnawat, who is now popularly known as Samar from Star Plus’ Anupamaa, has come a long way. Before taking up Anupamaa, Paras has been part of shows like Meri Durga, Mariam Khan: Reporting Live and web-series namely Dil Hi Toh Hai and Ishq Aaj Kal.

However, the actor is yet to explore the non-fiction space. In an interview Paras had mentioned that he has been approached for Bigg Boss but doesn’t wish to participate anytime soon and wants to focus on his show Anupamaa.

Recently, Paras was answering questions pop up by his fans on Instagram. When one of the fans asked if he gets a chance to do an adventurous show Khatron Ke Khiladi, will he take it up and he replied ‘Never.

Well, he did mention the reason but in the next response, he mentioned having a fear of height and water. Maybe that must be the reason which may stop Paras from taking up the show if offered.

