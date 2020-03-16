Oh No! Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash is caught gossiping about someone on the sets of Naagin 6

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

n this video we see that Pratha, aka Tejasswi Prakash and her fellow co-stars Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal are discussing the upcoming track in the show. Take a look at this video to see who all are there in the video and what exciting is coming up in the next in the track!

Meanwhile, in the show, Bannu says we feel that Amrit Kalash has poison, so we pour it in the water to spread the pandemic. But Pratha replaces it with Amrit. That is why Bannu will feel uneasy and then there would be a major fight sequence between Renaksh – Bannu and Pratha – Mehek after which Renaksh and Bannu will die in the serial. But we are not sure if their characters will make a comeback.

