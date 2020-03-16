Oh No! Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash is caught gossiping about someone on the sets of Naagin 6

Mehek after which Renaksh and Bannu will die in the serial. But we are not sure if their characters will make a comeback.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 19:45
Oh No! Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash caught gossiping about someone on the sets of Naagin 6

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

Also read  AWESOME! This is how Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash is prepping for the upcoming dance track in Naagin 6

n this video we see that Pratha, aka Tejasswi Prakash and her fellow co-stars Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal are discussing the upcoming track in the show. Take a look at this video to see who all are there in the video and what exciting is coming up in the next in the track!

Check out the video 

Also read  Naagin 6: Exclusive! Renaksh and Bannu die in a major fight with Pratha and Mehek?!

Meanwhile, in the show, Bannu says we feel that Amrit Kalash has poison, so we pour it in the water to spread the pandemic. But Pratha replaces it with Amrit. That is why Bannu will feel uneasy and then there would be a major fight sequence between Renaksh – Bannu and Pratha – Mehek after which Renaksh and Bannu will die in the serial. But we are not sure if their characters will make a comeback.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tejaswi Prakash Naagin 6 Naagin Simba Nagpal Rula Deti Hai LOCK UPP Khatra Khatra Khatra Mahek Chahal Ekta Kapoor Surbhi Chandna Adaa Khan ColorsBalaji Telefilms TejRanKaran Kundra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 19:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic unleashes her funky avatar for her new photoshoot
MUMBAI: To treat her 3.4 million followers on Instagram, Natasa Stankovic has dropped a series of pictures wherein she...
Dripping Hot! Tanya Sharma looks picture perfect donning these pink outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Uff hotness! Kaveri Priyam stuns netizens with her super alluring pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey has a distinctive choice for his favourite watches, perfumes and more check it out
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Interesting! When Bobby Deol used to call Rani Mukherjee, ‘Dedh Futiya’
MUMBAI:" Bobby Deol has been a part of the Bollywood industry for a long time now and is currently generating buzz with...
Shocking! Manoj Bajpayee was in an intoxicated state when he first met Big B
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee made his feature film debut with a one-minute role in Drohkaal (1994), and a minor role of a...
Recent Stories
Interesting! When Bobby Deol used to call Rani Mukherjee, ‘Dedh Futiya’
Interesting! When Bobby Deol used to call Rani Mukherjee, ‘Dedh Futiya’
Latest Video