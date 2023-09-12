Oh No! Rahul Vaidya reveals losing money pouch at the hotel while returning from Jaipur; Advises fans ‘Never keep your things in a hotel locker’

He has posted a note for his followers on Instagram as he made his way back from Jaipur. Rahul Vaidya had uploaded a set of images from inside a plane, showing his return trip from Jaipur. He posted a selfie from the flight with the note, "Lost my money pouch. So I am very sad. mummmyyy..."
MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya, a well-known singer, unexpectedly misplaced his money pouch in a hotel. The singer has been on an energetic tour, and shared the sad event with his fans and followers on social media.

He has posted a note for his followers on Instagram as he made his way back from Jaipur. Rahul Vaidya had uploaded a set of images from inside a plane, showing his return trip from Jaipur. He posted a selfie from the flight with the note, "Lost my money pouch. So I am very sad. mummmyyy..."

He advised his followers, "Never keep your things in a hotel locker. Sad, but I will come back." Due to his hectic schedule, the singer has been touring, having recently performed in Chandigarh, Goa, Delhi, and Jaipur, among other places. Rahul has been posting frequent updates about his travels and life updates. He was excited about his next event in Jaipur two days ago, following an incredible show in Pune.

Rahul had posted pictures of himself posing outside a helicopter just a few days prior to the a tragedy. He captioned the photo, posing in a blue tracksuit and saying, "Had a miiiiind blowing show in pune last night. Tonight performing in jaipur!"

Rahul Vaidya traveled to Rajasthan last week with his family to attend a wedding, accompanied by his wife, Disha Parmar. A few moments from the couple's time together have been shared. After the wedding, Disha went back to Mumbai, but Rahul continued to travel for his shows.

It's important to note that Rahul Vaidya has been trending on social media lately. He uploads his 'Mummyyyy' videos, in which he yells, "mummmyyy," as he arrives at a location and checks at his phone. He claims to have arrived at his destination while everyone looks at him. When he arrived in Chandigarh, he initiated the trend. Not only are his followers loving these reels, but plenty of his industry colleagues are as well.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

