Oh No: Randeep Rai INJURES himself; says, “I haven’t been able to walk properly and have been using a wheelchair.”

While the audience was desperately waiting for his comeback on television, he is back with the second instalment of cult serial Balika Vadhu 2.

He has recently fractured his heel but continues to shoot.

He says, “I fractured my heel last Saturday. It was the second day of shooting the college track and I was so excited about it. The scene required me to make a heroic entry but unfortunately, I stumbled over something and landed on my left heel with a lot of force and fractured it. I haven’t been able to walk properly since and have been using a wheelchair.”

Despite his injury, he has been reporting to the shoot to give his close-ups. He even posted a picture from the shoot on his Instagram page recently. He shares, “I had to post about it on Instagram as the audience had been wondering if something was wrong with my track. There is no option but to continue shooting, as we don’t have a bank of episodes. My dupe is shooting most of my scenes while I only give the close-ups.”

While the doctor has advised him to take it easy for at least eight weeks, Randeep is hoping to recover before that. He says, “I am hoping to be able to walk within three weeks. I am grateful to my house help who has been taking care of me.”

The actor says that it is exasperating to shoot while being bound to a wheelchair. He adds, “I am shooting my scenes with the assistant director rather than my co-actors. It gets difficult to enact emotional scenes sitting on a wheelchair. It is frustrating to shoot with a fractured heel, but I can't anything hamper my performance. I am dealing with things in a positive manner now. I can’t do anything about it. Ho chuka jo hona tha. Initially, I was upset. However, I decided not to think about it too much and focus on how I can work despite the setback.”

We wish Randeep a speedy recovery.



