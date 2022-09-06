Oh No! Is Rhea going to come back to ruin Reem's marriage in Naagin 6 ?

Urvashi and Pratha have a connection from the past, she is Pratha's mother Shesh Naagin's best friend.

 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 14:56
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

Also read Exclusive! Kurangi V Nagraj joins the cast of Colors TV’s ‘Naagin 6’

In this video we see that Gayathiri Iyer aka Reem and Rhea aka Aditi Shetty is meeting after long time. And they are seen hugging each other and spreading lots of love to each other. Looks like have good bond off camera even though  they are not on good terms with each other onscreen. Fans are speculating that Rhea might come back to ruin Reem marriage in the upcoming track. 

Check out the video   

 

 

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Pratha and Urvashi have a connection from the past, Shesh Naagin's mother unveils the truth in Colors' Naagin 6

Meanwhile in the show, Urvashi and Pratha have a connection from the past, she is Pratha's mother Shesh Naagin's best friend. She will be the one who will help Pratha seek her revenge on all of them who troubled her. The moments from the past shall get unveiled as a massive flashback sequence and we shall see Pratha's childhood again.


For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tejaswi Prakash Naagin 6 Naagin Simba Nagpal Rula Deti Hai LOCK UPP Khatra Khatra Khatra Mahek Chahal Ekta Kapoor Surbhi Chandna Adaa Khan ColorsBalaji Telefilms TejRanKaran Kundra TellyChakkar
