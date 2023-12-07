OH No! Rubina Dilaik shares an update on her family during the Himachal flash floods: “There was no network and I couldn’t get in touch with my family…”

Rubina who hails from Himachal is concerned about her family who is currently there. Himachal is currently experiencing the worst flash floods and landslides.
Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support. Post her Bigg Boss journey, she re-joined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off-air a couple of months ago.

Rubina who hails from Himachal is concerned about her family who is currently there. Himachal is currently experiencing the worst flash floods and landslides. Speaking about her family who is in Himachal, Rubina said, “The visuals on TV were scary. A few days ago, when there was no network and I couldn’t get in touch with my family for hours, I was worried. But thank God, I have been able to talk to my parents and they are doing fine. They are holding up well but we are worried about them.”

Rubina further said, “Our house is situated on the foothills of the mountains, which offers some protection. But, landslides are inevitable. Fortunately, there have been no major losses so far... I hope things get better soon.”

Rubina also said, There is a shortage of drinking water as the main water source for the city is flooded; the government is supplying water to people through tankers.” A concerned Rubina also mentioned, “Bahut zyada construction ho gaya hai. Now, due to heavy rains, the soil has become too loose. People are alarmed and worried about the foundations of their homes.”

