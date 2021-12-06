Oh No: Shamita Shetty lunges at Abhijit Bichukale passes nasty comment – “Aisi ladkiyon ko main joote ke niche rakhta hoon.” in Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most controversial shows on television today.

With wild card entrants, the show has many fights and chaos in the house. Well, Shamita Shetty has moved out of the house seeking medical attention after she fainted and now that she is back in the house, there have been many remarks towards her which are derogatory.

The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is going to see Raveena Tandon entering the house and giving some interesting tasks to the housemates. Raveena Tandon asks Bigg Boss 15 contestants to nominate the guilty person inside the house. Rashami promptly nominates Abhijit Bichukale, given how he has been name-calling Shamita. Abhijit defends himself by reminding how Shamita has also made fun of his surname and says: “Aisi ladkiyon ko main joote ke niche rakhta hoon (I keep such girls under my shoes).”

After listening to his words everyone inside the house gets angry and Shamita Shetty lunges at him. Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan gets angry over them and asks them to calm down. But Shamita replies that: “I will leave the show. I’m not interested in being in this house with a man like this.”

Though Salman questions about her behaviour with Abhijit Bichukale and says: “Can’t you see the way you provoked him.”

