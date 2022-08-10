Oh No! Shark Tank 2’s Anupam Mittal shares a picture after surgery in hospital, says “life seems to send you right back to square one…”

One of the popular Sharks Anupam Mittal is known for his swag, charm and love for fitness. Being a fitness freak, the businessman has now undergone a major surgery
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 12:36
Shark Tank 2 Anupam Mittal

MUMBAI :The first season of Shark Tank India was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks.

Also Read :Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal shares a work-out video, mesmerized fans call him, “Indian Tony Stark”

One of the popular Sharks Anupam Mittal is known for his swag, charm and love for fitness. Being a fitness freak, the businessman has now undergone a major injury while working out and had to get a surgery done. Sharing a picture from his hospital bed Anupam wrote, “Manzil jab aur dur ho jaaye … fight harder. Been pushing to get into better shape for years but like everything else worth pursuing, every time you feel you are almost there, life seems to send you right back to square one. Ain’t nothing we can do about the setbacks & knockouts, but what we CAN do is rise again.”

This is however not the first time that Anupam had to undergo a setback due to his intense workouts. Even earlier he has been injured but has bounced back.

Previously, Anupam has shared on The Kapil Sharma show that he practices many forms of exercises like  yoga, running,  weights, martial arts, and swimming. He also mentioned that it keeps him physically tough, mentally alert and keeps his mind peaceful.

Also Read- Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal loses his cool with a business pitch; tears the offer cheque and says, “you made me wait so long…”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


Credit- TOI

 

    

 

Ashneer Grover Shark Tank India Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Sony LIV BharatPe TellyChakkar ashneer ashneer news Ashneer Grover California united states of America Rahul Dua Rannvijay Singh exclusive Ghazal Alagh Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 12:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon? The Gumraah actor reveals - Exclusive
MUMBAI :Aditya Roy Kapur has made it to the headlimes a few times because of his rumoured relationships. When Aashiqui...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: What! Armaan kills Vicky, Veer fails to find Kavya
MUMBAI :Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Gulshan Shivani roped in to be part of Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ace musician Salim–Sulaiman to grace the upcoming show
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Sunil Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. ...
Recent Stories
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon? The Gumraah actor reveals - Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Gulshan Shivani
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Gulshan Shivani roped in to be part of Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Salim–Sulaiman to grace the upcoming show
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ace musician Salim–Sulaiman to grace the upcoming show
Indian Idol Season 13
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Sunil Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega
Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal
Exclusive! Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal bags Star Plus upcoming show ‘Titli”
Khushi Rajput
Exclusive! Khushi Rajput roped in to be part of StarPlus’s new show with Story Square Productions
I was told I can’t use the word ‘mad
What! The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma spills the beans on people taking offense at his show, says “I was told I can’t use the word ‘mad’...”