Oh No! Shark Tank 2’s Anupam Mittal shares a picture after surgery in hospital, says “life seems to send you right back to square one…”

MUMBAI :The first season of Shark Tank India was a huge hit and now the second season has begun. The show is being followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks.

One of the popular Sharks Anupam Mittal is known for his swag, charm and love for fitness. Being a fitness freak, the businessman has now undergone a major injury while working out and had to get a surgery done. Sharing a picture from his hospital bed Anupam wrote, “Manzil jab aur dur ho jaaye … fight harder. Been pushing to get into better shape for years but like everything else worth pursuing, every time you feel you are almost there, life seems to send you right back to square one. Ain’t nothing we can do about the setbacks & knockouts, but what we CAN do is rise again.”

This is however not the first time that Anupam had to undergo a setback due to his intense workouts. Even earlier he has been injured but has bounced back.

Previously, Anupam has shared on The Kapil Sharma show that he practices many forms of exercises like yoga, running, weights, martial arts, and swimming. He also mentioned that it keeps him physically tough, mentally alert and keeps his mind peaceful.

