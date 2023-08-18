Oh NO! Titli’s Neha Solanki suffers injury on hand after slipping on set, shoot halted for some time

Now, Neha suffered an unfortunate incident on the set of the show. After wrapping up a crucial scene, Neha slipped and fell, thus injuring her hand.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 11:13
Neha Solanki

MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect overlap between extreme emotions will be witnessed by the audience on the screen with this show. The show will make you rethink romance and wonder if it is really love. Neha Solanki has been winning hearts with the portrayal of the titular role of Titli. 

Also Read- BREAKING! Vatsal Sheth, Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra starrer Titli gets a NEW launch date

Now, Neha suffered an unfortunate incident on the set of the show. After wrapping up a crucial scene, Neha slipped and fell, thus injuring her hand. The actress winced in pain as help arrived quickly to her aid to help her feel better. The production crew left no stone unturned to make sure Neha’s hand was fine and there was no major injury. 

After a brief pause, the shoot was resumed and Neha seemed to finally be at ease. Previously too Neha had fallen ill and the show’s shoot had been halted for nearly three days.

Titli also stars Avinash Mishra in the lead with Neha.

Also Read- Oh no! 'Titli' star Neha Solanki leaves the sets of the show to be with her father, who suffered from a heart attack

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-IndiaForums

Neha Solanki Titli Avinash Mishra Garv Vatsal Sheth Nishi Singh Hiral Pratiksha Rai Radhika Chhabra Darshna Khandelwal Sangeeta Kapure spoiler TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 11:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara discharged from hospital after being hospitalized from Influenza A flu, actress shares touching video
MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most loved couples of the Television industry. They tied the knot...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anupama gets a panic attack; Dimpy gets a reality check
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Hamari Bahu Silk actress Jya Mishra to enter Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that all...
EXCLUSIVE! Why Rajan Shahi went to offer his APOLOGIES to Mumbadevi Temple?
MUMBAI: Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi is one of the top producers on the small screens. Rajan Shahi has so far produced...
Navigating Age Gap Dynamics: Exploring Modern Relationships in India
MUMBAI: India, a nation steeped in rich traditions and cultural diversity, is in the midst of a gradual transformation...
Oh NO! Titli’s Neha Solanki suffers injury on hand after slipping on set, shoot halted for some time
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Recent Stories
Nushrratt
WOW! Is a sequel to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety happening? Here’s what Nushrratt Bharuccha has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij
Aww! Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara discharged from hospital after being hospitalized from Influenza A flu, actress shares touching video
Hamari Bahu Silk
Exclusive! Hamari Bahu Silk actress Jya Mishra to enter Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible
Rajan Shahi
EXCLUSIVE! Why Rajan Shahi went to offer his APOLOGIES to Mumbadevi Temple?
Tejasswi Prakash
Kya Baat Hai! Tejasswi Prakash already married to Karan Kundrra? Rumors sparked after Israeli consul General of Mumbai refers to the Naagin actress as Karan’s spouse
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! This is when the new season will begin?
Ankur Verma
Exclusive! "Parineetii" actress Tanvi Dogra breaks her silence on dating co - actors Ankur Verma and Dishank Arora