Oh NO! Titli’s Neha Solanki suffers injury on hand after slipping on set, shoot halted for some time

MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect overlap between extreme emotions will be witnessed by the audience on the screen with this show. The show will make you rethink romance and wonder if it is really love. Neha Solanki has been winning hearts with the portrayal of the titular role of Titli.

Now, Neha suffered an unfortunate incident on the set of the show. After wrapping up a crucial scene, Neha slipped and fell, thus injuring her hand. The actress winced in pain as help arrived quickly to her aid to help her feel better. The production crew left no stone unturned to make sure Neha’s hand was fine and there was no major injury.

After a brief pause, the shoot was resumed and Neha seemed to finally be at ease. Previously too Neha had fallen ill and the show’s shoot had been halted for nearly three days.

Titli also stars Avinash Mishra in the lead with Neha.

