Oh no! 'Titli' star Neha Solanki leaves the sets of the show to be with her father, who suffered from a heart attack

MUMBAI: In a deeply distressing turn of events, Neha Solanki, the talented actress and lead of Star Plus' highly anticipated new show, "Titli," had to abruptly leave the set after receiving alarming news about her father's heart attack.

Also read -BREAKING! Vatsal Sheth, Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra starrer Titli gets a NEW launch date

Yes, you read right. Neha, who was shooting for the show had to leave the set today after she heard the news of her father suffering from heart attack.

Neha Solanki, known for her remarkable performances and endearing screen presence, had been devoting herself wholeheartedly to her role in "Titli." The show had been generating tremendous buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting her on-screen magic. However, life took an unforeseen turn when Neha received the devastating news during a scheduled shoot.

Also read -BREAKING! Vatsal Sheth, Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra starrer Titli gets a NEW launch date

As Neha Solanki takes this difficult time to be with her family and stand by her father's side. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Neha and her family, hoping for a speedy recovery of her father and the strength to overcome this challenging period.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India Forums



