Oh no! 'Titli' star Neha Solanki leaves the sets of the show to be with her father, who suffered from a heart attack

Neha, who was shooting for the show had to leave the set today after she heard the news of her father suffering from heart attack.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 18:54
TITLI

MUMBAI: In a deeply distressing turn of events, Neha Solanki, the talented actress and lead of Star Plus' highly anticipated new show, "Titli," had to abruptly leave the set after receiving alarming news about her father's heart attack.

Also read -BREAKING! Vatsal Sheth, Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra starrer Titli gets a NEW launch date

Yes, you read right. Neha, who was shooting for the show had to leave the set today after she heard the news of her father suffering from heart attack. 

Neha Solanki, known for her remarkable performances and endearing screen presence, had been devoting herself wholeheartedly to her role in "Titli." The show had been generating tremendous buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting her on-screen magic. However, life took an unforeseen turn when Neha received the devastating news during a scheduled shoot.

Also read -BREAKING! Vatsal Sheth, Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra starrer Titli gets a NEW launch date

As Neha Solanki takes this difficult time to be with her family and stand by her father's side. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Neha and her family, hoping for a speedy recovery of her father and the strength to overcome this challenging period.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India Forums 


 

Titli vastal Seth Neha Solanki Avinash Mishra Story Square Productions Star Plus Television Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 18:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Revelation! Raghav Juyal reacts on the rumours about dating Shehnaaz Gill and reveals his relationship status
MUMBAI:  Actors Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill sparked dating rumours a few months ago after they filmed Salman Khan’s...
Anupama: Big Twist! Anuj lashes out at Dimpy as she gives a statement against Anupama warning her to stay within her limits
MUMBAI:  These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative, where Dimpy wants to break the Shah...
Kya Baat Hai! The off-screen bond between Shakti and Bhavika Sharma is sending #IshVi fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar mein into a frenzy!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.With...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Oops! What’s cooking between Arjit Taneja and Soundous Moufakir as the latter kiss Arijit leaves Shiv Thakare jealous
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Imlie: Humiliation! Imlie’s character assassination in public, Kairi targeted too
MUMBAI:  Movie Trial Period which has Genelia Deshmukh, in the lead is indeed one of the much talked about movies when...
MTV Roadies Season 19: Wow! Check out the BTS video of how the crew and contestants shoot an episode, a surprising twist has been revealed
MUMBAI:  MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Recent Stories
RAGHAV JUYAL
Revelation! Raghav Juyal reacts on the rumours about dating Shehnaaz Gill and reveals his relationship status
Latest Video
Related Stories
GHKKPM
Kya Baat Hai! The off-screen bond between Shakti and Bhavika Sharma is sending #IshVi fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar mein into a frenzy!
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar
Aww! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar share a photo with their baby boy “Ruhaan”
Imlie
BARC Ratings: Imlie sees a drop in ratings out of the top five shows; Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav enters the top ten shows; Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees drops; Anupama tops the list; followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, YHC and Faltu
Ishita
Aww! Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta take the baby boy home after getting discharged from the hospital
MUSKAN BAMNE
Congratulations! Anupamaa actress Muskan Bamne hits a milestone
Nidhi Punmiya
Exclusive! Nidhi Punmiya roped in for Star Plus’ show Teri Meri Doriyaann