BREAKING! Vatsal Sheth, Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra starrer Titli gets a NEW launch date

Titli was supposed to be launched on 29the May onwards but now it has finally got the final launch date.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 13:46
Vatsal Sheth, Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have constantly updated you about all the latest happenings in the Telly world. 

Star Plus has been entertaining viewers with so many amazing shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Pandya Store, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others. 

And now, the channel is gearing up for another show soon. 

Well, the makers are coming up with a new show titled Titli which stars Vatsal Sheth, Avinash Mishra and Neha Solanki in the lead roles. 

The show's backdrop is of Gujarat and going by the star cast, it looks quite promising. 

We had exclusively reported that Titli will hit small screens from 29th May onwards at 11pm. 

However, as per our sources, there is a slight delay in the show's launch date. 

So now, instead of 29th May, Titli will hit the small screens from 6th June onwards on Star Plus. 

The time slot of 11 pm remains the same. 

The show is produced by Story Square. 

How excited are you for Titli? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Titli Vatsal Sheth Neha Solanki Avinash Mishra
