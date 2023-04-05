Oh No! Yeh Hai Chahatein fans not happy with the latest Revenge Track, here’s what they had to say

However, the current plot follows Nayan vowing revenge against Samrat, taking up the identity of Antara. Anyhow, recently, the two were intoxicated and in their inebriated state, they slept together and Nayan even confessed the entire truth to him.
Yeh Hai Chahatein fans not happy with the latest Revenge

MUMBAI :StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha and now Nayan and Samrat as the show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat.

The show is getting high on drama with each passing episode.

We know that talks about another leap with a new cast are still going on and the audience is on the edge of their seats to know what is going to happen. Reports also suggested that Pravisht Mishra could play the new lead.

After confessions of love, the next day, Sam wakes up with no memories of the previous night and Nayan plays along, not reminding him of anything.

The fans have not taken kindly as they find the revenge plot to be rushed. In today’s episode, Nayan’s truth is exposed and Sidharth and Mansi’s connection comes forth too. The netizens on twitter talked about this and felt the plot and revenge was being sped up.

Check out what they had to say!

The audience has always been vocal about what they like about their shows and this time too, they have laid out their expectations. Some are of the opinion that the revelation was too casual and there was no need for speed.

What do you think about the audience's opinion?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

 

About Author

