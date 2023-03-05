OH NO! Fans of Yeh Hai Chahatein refuse to let go of Abrar and Sargun, shocked over the leap! See their reactions!

There is big news from the show that we updated you about that the show is all set to take a leap, and it is said that Abrar and Sargun, will exit the show.
Abrar and Sargun

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksha Khurana, and a gynecologist, Dr. Preesha Srinivasan, who fall in love while raising their siblings' son, Saaransh together. 

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent. The show previously took a leap and the story now focuses on Nayantara and Rudra and Preesha’s son Samrat and the ups and down they are facing in their marriage.

Fans of the show are extremely upset, and they refuse to let go of Abrar and Sargun, because they think no one will be able to fill in their shoes and they feel that their chemistry cannot be recreated with anyone else. 

And these fans have taken to Twitter to express their emotions. Check out the best reactions here:

https://twitter.com/DivSargunDiwani/status/1652564510018863107?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1652564510018863107%7Ctwgr%5E3eb675531f8b4888460c645fe1c9059a5d6d45d3%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FDivSargunDiwani2Fstatus2F1652564510018863107widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/Maheshw33930746/status/1653366750858313728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1653366750858313728%7Ctwgr%5E69f22d91380e62b96764aed7e8238ac4cbe67c86%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FMaheshw339307462Fstatus2F1653366750858313728widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/ShiviYhc/status/1653309248544317440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1653309248544317440%7Ctwgr%5Ea63b9bddd0a8438771b7a39ace136a24a9bdaf17%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FShiviYhc2Fstatus2F1653309248544317440widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/ShiviYhc/status/1653105879296913409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1653105879296913409%7Ctwgr%5Ef4a47a16295769b50b0c8e4a44c5503746c1534a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2FShiviYhc2Fstatus2F1653105879296913409widget%3DTweet

There are so many more reactions and fans shave been feeling overwhelmed, but there are also rumors that Pravisht Mishra has been roped in for the show.

