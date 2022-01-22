Ohh No! Aladdin fame Siddharth Nigam contracted with Dengue, requesting fans to wish him a speedy recovery!

MUMBAI: Television heartthrob Siddharth Nigam is always the talk of the town for his charming looks and stellar performances. He got his first break as a child actor in the movie Dhoom 3 playing the character of young Samir. Since then he has been the talk of the town for his cute and charming personality.

Siddharth Nigam announced on instagram that he thought that he is infected with Covid-19 but after a few tests he learnt that he is suffering from Dengue. Moreover, he has requested his fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

Recently, the actor celebrated the milestone of 10 million followers on Instagram. All his friends and co actros are showering congratulatory messages to him. Fans are hoping that he recovers soon and comes back to rock the stage.

