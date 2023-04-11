OMG! Actress Jiya Shankar handles oops moment with grace as the gown strap slips off her shoulders

Jiya gained popularity during her time on the show not just for her interactions with roommates like Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva, but also for her developing relationship with Abhishek Malhan, commonly known as Fukra Insaan. She stayed in the spotlight even after leaving the Bigg Boss house because of her collaborative music video, Judaaiyyan, with Abhishek.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 10:04
Jiya Shankar

MUMBAI: Jiya Shankar is still in the spotlight after being well-known for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Jiya gained popularity during her time on the show not just for her interactions with roommates like Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva, but also for her developing relationship with Abhishek Malhan, commonly known as Fukra Insaan. She stayed in the spotlight even after leaving the Bigg Boss house because of her collaborative music video, Judaaiyyan, with Abhishek.

(Also read: OMG! Did Jiya Shankar take an indirect dig at Abhishek Malhan for putting TV actors down?)

According to Jiya, anyone can experience a wardrobe malfunction; the important thing is to remain calm. The actress appeared at the Jio Mami Film Festival on Friday night. She looked gorgeous in a white strappy dress, but one of the straps came off her shoulders when she posed for photos. Jiya kept her composure and quickly pulled it up while smiling broadly. The astonished paparazzi said, "Arre, re baap!" Jiya responded with a simple laugh, "Aisa kuch nehi huya (Nothing serious has happened)." She received a lot of applause in the comments for handling the matter so classily.

Jiya has seen several noteworthy turning points throughout her career in the entertainment industry. In 2017, she made her television debut in the sitcom Meri Hanikarak Biwi. She went on to feature in some notable dramas including Pishachini and Kaatelal & Sons.

Jiya made a significant breakthrough with her performance in the Marathi-language love film Ved, costarring with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza. She attempted hosting before participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Recently, 100 underprivileged children and adults received food from a charitable organization on behalf of her fan following. And Jiya responded to the kind offer in the most adorable manner very quickly.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Jiya Shankar on showing a different side of hers in Bigg Boss OTT season 2: I am sure they have not seen the way I get angry, shares about her strategy, reveals feeling anxious before entering the house and much more )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Hardik Sharma TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Divya Agarwal Nishant Bhat Shamita Shetty Pratik Sehajpal Fukra Insaan Puneet superstar Akanksha Puri Avinash Sachdev Jiya Shankar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 10:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Oh No! Baa and Bapuji want to exit Shah house after Kinjal and Paritosh’s exit
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: What! Imlie convinces dadi to let Sonai stay with them
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Wow! Dunki: CBFC clears four new teasers of Shah Rukh Khan's film; Three granted U/A certification
MUMBAI: This year, fans eagerly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan's birthday since it would reveal Dunki's teaser. It was...
OMG! Actress Jiya Shankar handles oops moment with grace as the gown strap slips off her shoulders
MUMBAI: Jiya Shankar is still in the spotlight after being well-known for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Jiya...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Love! Jasleen still has feelings for Yashraj, Sahiba digs into the past
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Congratulations! Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma and his Wife Pratima Singh embrace parenthood, welcome their baby girl
MUMBAI: One of the most well-known players for the Indian cricket team is Ishant Sharma. The gifted right-arm fast-...
Recent Stories
Dunki
Wow! Dunki: CBFC clears four new teasers of Shah Rukh Khan's film; Three granted U/A certification
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amar
Exclusive! Amar Upadhayay talks about his new show Dori, the thought behind it, and more, says “I think this show is going to be an eye-opener, this level of discrimination is just wrong”!
Shruti Panwar
EXCLUSIVE! Shruti Panwar opens up on bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says, ''It is beautiful to work with Rajan after almost 23 to 24 years'', shares experience about shooting in Mahabaleshwar and much more
Vicky
Woah! Here are couples who had major disagreements in the Bigg Boss house over the years
Rakhi
Must read! Here are Bigg Boss contestants over the years who were loved in the show, but later hated upon
Ali
Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Ali Merchant ties the knot with Andleeb Zaidi
Tejasswi
Adorable! Tejasswi Prakash has this cute reaction after spotting paparazzi, take a look