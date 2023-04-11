OMG! Actress Jiya Shankar handles oops moment with grace as the gown strap slips off her shoulders

MUMBAI: Jiya Shankar is still in the spotlight after being well-known for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Jiya gained popularity during her time on the show not just for her interactions with roommates like Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva, but also for her developing relationship with Abhishek Malhan, commonly known as Fukra Insaan. She stayed in the spotlight even after leaving the Bigg Boss house because of her collaborative music video, Judaaiyyan, with Abhishek.

According to Jiya, anyone can experience a wardrobe malfunction; the important thing is to remain calm. The actress appeared at the Jio Mami Film Festival on Friday night. She looked gorgeous in a white strappy dress, but one of the straps came off her shoulders when she posed for photos. Jiya kept her composure and quickly pulled it up while smiling broadly. The astonished paparazzi said, "Arre, re baap!" Jiya responded with a simple laugh, "Aisa kuch nehi huya (Nothing serious has happened)." She received a lot of applause in the comments for handling the matter so classily.

Jiya has seen several noteworthy turning points throughout her career in the entertainment industry. In 2017, she made her television debut in the sitcom Meri Hanikarak Biwi. She went on to feature in some notable dramas including Pishachini and Kaatelal & Sons.

Jiya made a significant breakthrough with her performance in the Marathi-language love film Ved, costarring with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza. She attempted hosting before participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Recently, 100 underprivileged children and adults received food from a charitable organization on behalf of her fan following. And Jiya responded to the kind offer in the most adorable manner very quickly.

Credit- News 18