OMG! This actress from Sasural Simar Ka 2 suffers from coccydynia

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma. Recently, Krutika Desai has been ruling everyone’s hearts with her role as Dhami Kapoor.

Now, we have learnt that an actress from the sets of Sasural Simar Ka 2 is suffering from coccydynia. It is none other than Krutika Desai, who is essaying the role of Dhami Kapoor and the forced wife of Aarav Oswal.

She took to her social media and gave this update.

She posted a picture of hers and captioned it as, “I’m unwell since few days! Facing an issue of Coccydynia Health Issue. So here’s to my yoga & stretching session on a day off from work which can be helpful to you’ll if needed.”

Well, coccydynia is pain in and around the small triangular bone at the very bottom of your spinal column, above the cleft of your buttocks.

Have a look!

She also showed how she has been working out!

Have a look!

Krutika Desai, who was seen as Radhika in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, recently bid adieu to the show. And now, she is ruling hearts with her stint as Dhami in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

Get well soon, Krutika!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.