OMG! This actress from Sasural Simar Ka 2 suffers from coccydynia

This actress from the sets of Sasural Simar Ka 2 is suffering from a health issue.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 19:42
OMG! This actress from Sasural Simar Ka 2 suffers from Coccydynia Health Issue! | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma. Recently, Krutika Desai has been ruling everyone’s hearts with her role as Dhami Kapoor.

Also read: Exclusive! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Krutika Desai reveals interestings facts about her character of Dhami Kapoor in Sasural Simar Ka 2

Now, we have learnt that an actress from the sets of Sasural Simar Ka 2 is suffering from coccydynia. It is none other than Krutika Desai, who is essaying the role of Dhami Kapoor and the forced wife of Aarav Oswal.

She took to her social media and gave this update.

She posted a picture of hers and captioned it as, “I’m unwell since few days! Facing an issue of Coccydynia Health Issue. So here’s to my yoga & stretching session on a day off from work which can be helpful to you’ll if needed.”

Well, coccydynia is pain in and around the small triangular bone at the very bottom of your spinal column, above the cleft of your buttocks.

Have a look!

Also read: Exclusive! My skin started deteriorating because of constant exposure to lights and wearing heavy makeup: Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Krutika Desai aka Dhami Kapoor

She also showed how she has been working out!

Have a look!

Krutika Desai, who was seen as Radhika in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, recently bid adieu to the show. And now, she is ruling hearts with her stint as Dhami in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

Get well soon, Krutika!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Colors Sasural Simar Ka 2 Simar Aarav Badi Maa Reema Vivaan Avinash Mukherjee Tanya Sharma Karan Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 19:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Music Director Pritam contracted Covid?
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the showbiz.Also read: ...
Eye Pleaser! Jannat Zubair steals the limelight in these fabulous pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
OOH LA LA! Sonarika Bhadoria looks gorgeous in these high-slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Dripping Hot! Rashami Desai dazzles like a queen in her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Anupamaa: What! Kinjal falls on the ground, Rakhi starts an argument with Vanraj
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Oh No! Nakuul Mehta undergoes surgery?
MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception...
Recent Stories
Exciting! Will Shahrukh Khan add another film to his queue after Pathaan and Dunki?
Exciting! Will Shahrukh Khan add another film to his queue after Pathaan and Dunki?
Latest Video