Exclusive! My skin started deteriorating because of constant exposure to lights and wearing heavy makeup: Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Krutika Desai aka Dhami Kapoor

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma. Recently, Krutika Desai has been ruling everyone’s hearts with her role as Dhami Kapoor.

We got in touch with Krutika, and she revealed the skin and beauty regime she follows to look flawless.

Tell us about the skin and beauty regime you follow.

First, I used to never believe in applying cream and sunscreens. But after a few years, my skin started deteriorating because of constant exposure to lights and wearing heavy makeup. From when I started Balveer, I started taking care of my skin. Now, I have a hamper from Bioderma, which helps me overcome my problem of acme. It comprises serum, moisturizer, sunscreen, and a face wash gel. But I recommend sleeping well for eight hours, good food, and then products. It is important to be happy from within. Moreover, drink a lot of water.

What do you do to keep your hair looking awesome?

Well, I prefer to use home-based techniques. I wash my hair with buttermilk, apply methi paste, and using homemade oil, which consists of methi, amla, aritha, shikakai, and coconut. And I oil my hair every 3 days for almost 12 hours, that is, overnight.

How do you deal with a bad hair day?

So to tackle a bad hair day, I simply tie my hair in a bun or a pony.

