OMG! Actress Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh shot at by goons on Saturday night

MUMBAI : Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santhok Singh Sukh who recently joined the Bharatiya Janta Party was shot at in Amritsar when two men on a bike fired at him at around 8.30 PM this past Saturday. The move came right ahead of the State Assembly elections in 2022. The incident happened when Santhok Singh was on his way back from events in the city.

Reportedly, his security parked the car they were traveling in, for a toilet break. When he was alone and seated at the driver’s seat, two men on the bike came near him. He rolled down the windows to identify the two men and that is when he was shot at.

Also Read:Shehnaaz Gill features in 'Lucifer' crossover poster, leaves fans speculating

His security threw bricks at the men on the bike who could not be captured as they fled from the crime scene, as per amarujala.com. Police say the matter seemed suspicious and the investigation is on. Santhok Singh escaped unhurt in the firing.

Meanwhile, Santhok Singh alleged that even though the police were informed timely about the incident, a case was yet to be registered.

Also Read:Delightful! Shehnaaz Gill meets Sidharth Shukla's mother and elder sister at his residence on his birth anniversary

Harpreet Singh, Station House Officer, Jandiala Guru police station, said the police recovered four empty shells from the spot.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz, who was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, has been staying away from social media ever since Sidharth Shukla’s death. Santhok Singh had earlier shared a picture with her, making fans rejoice. In the photo, the actress is seen posing with her dad and a few other people.

Credit: News 18