OMG! After Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan had refused to be part of Bigg Boss 16, netizens asked him to not let go the opportunity

MUMBAI: Mela fame actor and Aamir Khan’s brother has been in the headlines quite a few times in the past few times over his comments on Aamir Khan and opening up about him being out of work. It was rumoured in the past years too that he could be part of Bigg Boss’s previous seasons and now the news was making rounds about the upcoming season as well.

The show Bigg Boss is hosted by superstar Salman Khan and is all set to return with a bang with its 16th season. A lot of names of celebrities from the entertainment industry have surfaced. And Faissal Khan was one such name.

Recently, Faissal took to his social media and shared that he got two offers and one of them happened to be Bigg Boss, which he rejected. In the video he talked about having taken ill with viral fever for a little while and was feeling better after it.

He went on to talk about the offers and said that one was Bigg Boss but he declined it and another was a tv serial. He added that he is happy that he is being considered and thought of and asked his fans to pray for him so he could get some good work and he can entertain them.

A few users commented on the video saying, “Go for bigboss don’t miss this golden opportunity.”

“Bigg boss lelo life ban jaygi” said another user. See the video below:

