Omg! Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi is upset with these co-star due to this reason in Bhagya Lakshmi

Malishka tampers with Laxmi's food to defame her in front of the guests. Surprisingly, as everyone in the house shouts and blames Laxmi, Ahana stands up for her.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 15:28
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

In this video we see that Rishi and  Lakshmi are taking selfie together, however Aayush video bombed the video which left the Lakshmi in confusion. Take a look at this video right way. 

Check out the video   
11


Meanwhile in the show, Malishka does not want Laxmi to win the heart of the family once again, and thus she starts plotting against her.

Further, Malishka tampers with Laxmi's food to defame her in front of the guests.

Surprisingly, as everyone in the house shouts and blames Laxmi, Ahana stands up for her.

Now, Bua gets shocked seeing Ahana defending Laxmi.

Will Bua's heart change for Laxmi soon?

The drama is going to intensify in the upcoming episode.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 15:28

