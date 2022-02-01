OMG! Anupamaa's Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna compliments this duo who imitates MAAN

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Gaurav Khanna who plays the character of Anuj Kapadia in the show. He has shared to his Instagram story complimenting Jared Savaille and Anushka Sharma imitating Maan from the show. In fact, he has also captioned the picture as 'Good Job Guys ..You are better than us.' Isn't it a big compliment to the kids enacting?

Check out the video:

Currently, in the track we see that, Malvika tells Anupamaa that she likes Vanraj. She tells her that she doesn't want to become a stepmom of kids who are just two years younger than her but she feels differently for Vanraj. Anuj hears their conversation and is very angry. He asks Anupamaa if she would have told him about Malvika's confession.

